Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 11:11

Succession star Brian Cox among Friday's Late Late Show guests

Friday's programme will also feature a special ensemble musical performance ahead of TradFest Temple Bar later this month.
Star of the hit HBO show Succession Brian Cox will join Ryan Tubridy in the Late Late Show studio on Friday night.

Friday's programme will also feature a special ensemble musical performance ahead of TradFest Temple Bar later this month.

Cox, who has also appeared in silver screen classics such as Braveheart and the Bourne Identity series, will speak about his connection to Ireland, why he dreams of an independent Scotland, and the fans who ask him to curse at them.

Santis O'Garro will also be on the couch on Friday.

In 2018, she was a single mother swamped in debt. And yet, a year later, she had cleared her debts, all achieved with no safety net and no financial training.

On Friday, she'll explain to Ryan how she managed it, why money is a taboo subject in Ireland and how 2023 can be the year to take control of your finances.

Lynn Scarff, director of the National Museum of Ireland, will speak about a number of historical objects that "tell the story of modern Ireland" on the programme — in the aftermath of a revolution, how did a newly independent state find its identity, politically, socially, and culturally?

Ahead of Ireland’s largest festival of traditional music, TradFest Temple Bar, later this month, Friday's programme will showcase some of Ireland’s most talented musicians and vocalists, including Mike Hanrahan, Aoife Scott, Tommy Hayes, Frankie Gavin, Aisling Lyons, Sorcha Costello, BLÁNID, BRÍDÍN, Segun Akano, Niwel Tsumbu and Steo Wall.

After lighting up the Toy Show in November, Cuckoo's Nest will return for a performance as well as a catch-up on life since capturing the imagination of the country.

The Late Late Show airs at 9.35pm on Friday.



