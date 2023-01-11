The Banshees of Inisherin wins as Golden Globes awards faces up to controversial past

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Golden Globes did not shy away from its controversial past, as the awards show returned in person for its milestone 80th year.

Irish talent fared well at the annual ceremony – one of the first major events of the award season calendar – with several wins for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Top awards also went to Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, and Steven Spielberg, who won best director, as well as the best drama motion picture trophy for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

Last year’s Golden Globes was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

But kicking off the 2023 show, host Jerrod Carmichael addressed the diversity controversy directly.

The US comedian told audiences, “I’ll tell you why I’m here, I’m here because I’m black,” as he opened the show in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

“I’ll tell you what’s been going on,” Carmichael told audiences at the top of the show.

“This show, the Golden Globe Awards did not air last year, because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won’t say they were a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died – do with that information what you will.”

He added: “I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all.

“(But) regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate. And I think this industry deserves evenings like these. And I’m happy to be here.”

Following the fallout, the HFPA subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

Tuesday’s event took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and saw the return of multiple famous faces.

Several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig, were also tipped for top awards – but all lost out.

Blanchett triumphed in best performance by an actress in a motion picture: drama category, for her performance in Tar.

In the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama, Elvis star Butler took home the trophy.

Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama for Elvis (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The US actor paid tribute to his “heroes” in the room, including Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino, as well as director Baz Luhrmann and “the King” – Elvis Presley.

“You were an icon and a rebel. I love you so much,” he said.

Irish star Colin Farrell took home the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin, which he stars in alongside Brendan Gleeson, and thanked his entire cast and crew.

“Martin McDonagh I owe you so much man,” he said during his acceptance speech.

“14 years ago you put me working with Brendan Gleeson… and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.”

Addressing Gleeson, he continued: “Brendan, I just, I love you so much.

“I love that I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.

“I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going. And I’ll thank you for that for the rest of my days also.”

McDonagh also went on to win the award for best screenplay for The Banshees Of Inisherin, thanking its stars as well as the wider cast.

MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for Naatu Naatu from RRR (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The film also won in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category and The Fabelmans won best motion picture, drama – the final award of the evening.

Earlier, Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to claim the Golden Globe for best original song.

A slew of celebrities took on presenting duties throughout the evening including Letitia Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Salma Hayek, Hilary Swank and Ana De Armas.