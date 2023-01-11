Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 06:00

Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet

The Big Bang Theory star, 36, arrived at the event’s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

American actress Kaley Cuoco debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globe awards.

The Big Bang Theory star, 37, arrived at the event’s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday.

Cuoco wore a flowing, floor-length, lavender dress, while Pelphrey wore a white tuxedo.

Cuoco shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos including one in which she held several pregnancy tests (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The baby girl is the couple’s first child together.

Cuoco previously said she was “beyond blessed and over the moon” after announcing the news.

It came just over five months after the pair confirmed they were dating in May.

Cuoco shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos including one in which she held several pregnancy tests.

Other pictures included the couple holding items of baby clothing and mugs reading “mama bear” and “papa bear”.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Cuoco wrote: “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon. I love you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The actress rose to fame as Penny in the hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory from its start in 2007 until its final season in 2019.

The Big Bang Theory star, 36, arrived at the event’s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday (Jordan Strauss/AP)

She recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant.

She was also nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe award for best actress in a comedy or musical comedy TV series.

Pelphrey is best known for playing Ben Davis in the Netflix original crime series Ozark, alongside Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

