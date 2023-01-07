Jessie J praying for 'safe landing of magical baby' after announcing pregnancy

Ellie Iorizzo and Mike Bedigan, PA

Jessie J said she has been blessed with the “biggest gift” after suffering a miscarriage and being told she would “never get pregnant”.

The singer (34) said she was “happy and terrified” to share the news that she is pregnant – just over a year after announcing news of a miscarriage in November 2021.

In a statement on her Instagram story, she told her 12.3 million fans: “I can’t help but think about all the women and men still struggling with loss and infertility.

“It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant, to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening.

“My mind hasn’t fully processed that it’s actually happening some days which is why I kept it quiet for so long.

“The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well. Which in moments I still very much have whilst allowing myself to feel the joy and celebration of this experience.”

The singer, who had offered words of support to others who had experienced losing a baby following her miscarriage, said she still wants to “hug anyone struggling”.

She added: “I don’t take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing of this magical baby everyday.

“I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours. However that looks. Love you.”

On Friday, Jessie J shared a video to Instagram, which included pictures of the positive pregnancy test, and shots of her growing bump.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” she captioned the video.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Famous faces including Kelly Rowland, Paloma Faith, Michelle Visage and Stacey Solomon replied to the post, congratulating the singer.