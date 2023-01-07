Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 10:30

Wife of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss pays tribute to husband as ‘true beacon of light’

Allison Holker Boss thanked her husband for ‘our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The wife of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has paid tribute to her late husband as a “true beacon of light”, three weeks after his death.

Allison Holker Boss thanked her husband for “our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together”.

It comes after US media outlet TMZ reported that a private funeral for Boss was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Sharing a video to Instagram on Friday, Ms Holker Boss wrote: “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allison Holker (@allisonholker)

“We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world.

“Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The video included a compilation of the couple and their children and was set to Rihanna’s recent track Lift Me Up.

Multiple US outlets reported that Boss died by suicide, citing the LA County Medical Examiner, in mid-December last year.

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant was well known for being the long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres show.

Following news of his death, scores of famous faces paid tribute to him, including Channing Tatum, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez.

DeGeneres herself described him as “pure love and light” and said she would miss him “with all my heart”.

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more