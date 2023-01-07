Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 09:50

Kris Jenner sends condolences to Tristan Thompson following death of his mother

The NBA star is the former partner of Jenner’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kris Jenner has sent her condolences to Tristan Thompson, former partner of Khloe Kardashian, following the death of his mother.

The reality TV matriarch said she was “heartbroken” by the news, and described Andrea Thompson as “the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom”.

Andrea Thompson died on Thursday, according to reports by multiple US media outlets.

NBA star Tristan and Khloe share two children together, but officially ended their relationship in January 2022 when it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Despite this, Khloe was pictured by US outlet TMZ arriving in Toronto with Tristan on Thursday.


“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” Jenner wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of them together with Khloe and Tristan.

“My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel.

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!!”

She added: “I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light.

“Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

