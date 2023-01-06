Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 08:01

Anne Heche’s son says support has been ‘overwhelming’ as he shares her new book

The book, titled Call Me Anne, is due to be published posthumously.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Anne Heche’s son says the support he has received since her death has been “overwhelming”, as he shared details of a new book by the actress, to be published posthumously.

Posting from his mother’s Instagram account on Thursday, Homer Laffoon said fans’ “good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path”.

The 20-year-old said that at the time of her death, his mother had completed the manuscript for a second book, titled Call Me Anne.

Heche was “peacefully taken off life support” nine days after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a car crash in August 2022.

In his post, Laffoon said the new book was “the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could”.

“Hi everybody, Homer here. Never imagined I’d find myself responsible for mom’s IG account, but here we are,” he wrote.

“First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received – thank you.

“One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path.”

He continued: “My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing.

In Style Magazine and Warner Bros. Studios Post Golden Globe Party – Beverley Hilton
Heche was 'peacefully taken off life support' nine days after suffering a 'severe anoxic brain injury' in a car crash (Ian West/PA)

“The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world.

“So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of its own, as you would have wanted.”

Heche (53) previously released her debut book, Call Me Crazy, in 2001, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

She was among the biggest film stars of the late 1990s, starring opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford in films such as Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights.

The actress was also the former partner of US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Last September, Laffoon faced opposition against his petition to control his mother’s estate following her death, from her former partner James Tupper.

