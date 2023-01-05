Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 11:22

Dave Bautista: I don’t want Guardians of the Galaxy character to be my legacy

The professional wrestler-turned-actor has said he would like to take on more dramatic roles in future.
Dave Bautista: I don’t want Guardians of the Galaxy character to be my legacy

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dave Bautista says that he does not want his Guardians Of The Galaxy character Drax “to be my legacy”, and would like to take on more dramatic roles in future.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor said he was “grateful” to have played the character in the popular Marvel films but that he felt “relief” that the franchise was coming to an end.

It comes ahead of the release of Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume 3, which is due to hit theatres on May 5, and is expected to be the last in the series.

Bautista stars alongside Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, playing the dopey and often socially unaware character of Drax.

Speaking during an interview with GQ magazine, he said: “I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him.

European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – London
The professional wrestler-turned-actor said he was ‘grateful’ to have played the character of Drax in the popular Marvel films (Ian West/PA)

“But there’s a relief (that it’s over). It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role.

“The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Prior to acting, Bautista enjoyed a successful in-ring career in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), gaining fame with his ring name Batista.

He began acting in 2006 and has gone on to appear in films including James Bond film Spectre in 2015, Blade Runner 2049  in 2017 and Dune in 2021.

He recently starred alongside Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

More in this section

Hollyoaks trailer reveals 2023 will see new faces, flings and fears in soap Hollyoaks trailer reveals 2023 will see new faces, flings and fears in soap
Alan Sugar says The Apprentice is back 'bigger than ever' after pandemic Alan Sugar says The Apprentice is back 'bigger than ever' after pandemic
Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas and Quentin Tarantino among presenters Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas and Quentin Tarantino among presenters
showbizchris prattvin dieselguardians of the galaxyzoe saldanadave bautistabautistadraxworld wrestling federation
Lily James stars in glamorous new beauty campaign

Lily James stars in glamorous new beauty campaign

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more