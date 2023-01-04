Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 06:29

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co stars among those wishing him well following accident

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany were among those sending love to the actor, who remains in hospital.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co stars have led tributes to the “hard as nails” actor, as he continues to recover from a serious accident.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany, were among those sending love and well wishes to the 51-year-old, following the recent incident.

Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” after being run over by his own six-tonne snowplough.


But on Tuesday he shared an update of his condition with his fans on Instagram, posting a picture from his hospital bed.

The actor is well-known for playing the bow and arrow wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, wrote: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”, while Evans, star of Captain America added: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, said: “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

British star Bettany, who portrayed Vision in the MCU, wrote: “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

Marvel directors Taika Waititi and the Russo brothers also wished Renner well, with the latter writing: “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.

“My brother, I love you,” added Waititi.

Other famous faces send positive messages included US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom and Heidi Klum.

In his original Instagram post, Renner showed a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a bruised face, telling fans he was “too messed up” to send a longer message.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote.

