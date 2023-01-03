Una Healy poses with David Haye on Morocco holiday

James Cox

Saturdays star Una Healy and former world champion boxer David Haye have shared a picture together from their holidays in Morocco.

Healy has previously shared pictures from her trip to Marrakech.

Haye shared the picture in which he posed by the pool with Healy and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne.

The 42-year-old competed between 2002 and 2018. He held multiple world championships in two weight classes.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: "If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.

"I decided to start the year in the sun, looking/feeling healthy, tanned and ready to attack the year ahead. I’ve always wanted to visit Marrakesh, ever since I read ‘The Alchemist’ (Paulo Coelho). I wanted my very own Morroco adventure to one day write about, well that box now is well and truly ticked.

"I’ve starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.

"The support I get from so many amazing friends and associates, makes my world a much better place to live."

Healy previously shared pictures from a trip to the famous Atlas mountains in Morocco.

The Tipperary native made the trip after spending Christmas with a friend, her children Aoife Belle and Tadgh spent the break in the US with her ex Ben Foden.