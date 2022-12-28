Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 19:36

Stacey Solomon announces fifth pregnancy

The singer and presenter shared the news on Instagram.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Stacey Solomon has announced she is pregnant for the fifth time.

The 33-year-old singer and TV presenter rose to fame after finishing in third place on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

Solomon shared the news on Instagram that she and her husband, actor and presenter Joe Swash, were expecting a child, writing on Wednesday: “So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

She shared a video of the moment she revealed to Swash, 40, that she was expecting another baby. In the clip he can be seen entering a bathroom where Solomon is waiting with a positive pregnancy test.

Swash says: “What are you holding? You’re joking! This is the best news bubba,” before a picture of the couple holding the pregnancy test is shown.

Solomon and Swash have two children: son Rex, born in 2019, and daughter Rose, born in October last year.

Dagenham-born singer Solomon also has two sons from two previous relationships, while Swash has a son from a previous relationship.

The couple met during filming for the tenth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which Solomon won.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2015 before announcing their engagement in 2020 and marrying earlier this year.

showbiz
