Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 13:55

Maya Jama encourages Love Islanders to grab romance by the horns in first promo

The TV presenter took over from Laura Whitmore who announced she was stepping down from the role in August.
Maya Jama encourages Love Islanders to grab romance by the horns in first promo

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Love Island fans will be given a glimpse of new host Maya Jama in the first-look teaser for the next series of the ITV2 dating show.

In adverts scheduled to air during Emmerdale on Monday night, TV presenter Jama appears with brunette wavy locks and wearing a glittery jumpsuit, seemingly adorned with a sketch of Cupid’s arrow.

Also featuring is a pink velvet, bejewelled bucking bronco, with the new host ready to encourage those hoping to find their perfect match to grab love by the horns.

ITV Palooza 2022 – London
Laura Whitmore announced she was stepping down as host in August (Ian West/PA)

The TV and radio presenter, 28, has taken over from Laura Whitmore who announced she was stepping down in August.

Jama will host the ninth series in South Africa next month, and the usual summer edition in Majorca later next year.

The Bristol-born presenter was initially suggested as a potential host after it was confirmed that Caroline Flack would be stepping down in 2019, before the role was given to 37-year-old Whitmore.

Emmerdale screens at 7pm on ITV1. Love Island returns this January on ITV2 and ITVX.

More in this section

Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special livestream to air a year after Oscars slap Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special livestream to air a year after Oscars slap
Winner crowned on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special Winner crowned on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special
Meghan and Harry brand Sun apology over Clarkson column ‘PR stunt’ Meghan and Harry brand Sun apology over Clarkson column ‘PR stunt’
love islandshowbizmajorcaitvsouth africacaroline flacklaura whitmoremaya jamaloveislanditvx
Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna offers message about loneliness at Christmas

Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna offers message about loneliness at Christmas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more