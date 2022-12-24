Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 17:59

Meghan and Harry brand Sun apology over Clarkson column ‘PR stunt’

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Meghan had not been contacted by the newspaper to say sorry.
Meghan and Harry brand Sun apology over Clarkson column ‘PR stunt’

By Aine Fox, PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have branded an apology by The Sun newspaper over Jeremy Clarkson’s column “nothing more than a PR stunt”.

The piece, in which Clarkson said he “hated” Meghan, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article.

On Friday, The Sun newspaper said it regrets the publication of the column and is “sincerely sorry”.

But on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Meghan had not been contacted by the newspaper to say sorry.

The spokesperson said: “The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.

“While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny. A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”

More in this section

Ashley Banjo announces split from wife after 16 years together Ashley Banjo announces split from wife after 16 years together
Winners of BBC's The Traitors revealed in dramatic final Winners of BBC's The Traitors revealed in dramatic final
Channel 4’s Christmas message to be AI-generated and delivered by a robot Channel 4’s Christmas message to be AI-generated and delivered by a robot
the sunshowbizharrymeghanduchess of sussexjeremy clarksonduke of sussexclarksonindependent press standards organisationipso
The Traitors: Contestant says hit BBC show restored her faith in humanity

The Traitors: Contestant says hit BBC show restored her faith in humanity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more