Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 11:36

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler announce divorce after 25 years

The pair got married in September 1996.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Singer Kim Wilde and actor Hal Fowler said they “remain on good terms” as they announced their separation after 25 years of marriage.

The couple met while they were appearing in the hit West End musical Tommy and got married in September 1996 in Codicote in Hertfordshire. They share two children.

A joint statement shared on Wilde’s social media accounts said: “Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler wish to announce that they amicably separated by agreement last year and have divorced.

Kim Wilde wedding
Newly-weds Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler pose outside the village church of St Giles, in Codicote, Hertfordshire, after their wedding (PNR/PA)

“No third party is involved. They remain on good terms and wish only the best for each other in the next phases of their lives. No further comment or statements will be made.”

Wilde, 62, is part of British musical royalty. Her father, 83-year-old Marty, was among the first to embrace rock and roll and scored a string of hits in the ’50s and ’60s with songs such as Teenager In Love.

When she shot to fame in 1981 with the release of Kids In America, Wilde became an instant household name, with her blow-dried blonde mullet copied by young girls across the UK.

She released a score of decade-defining hits during the ’80s and toured with the likes of David Bowie and Michael Jackson.

Wilde embarked on her Greatest Hits tour in September this year after her dates were postponed due to Covid.

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Fowler is best-known for starring as Mimban Lieutenant in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018 and Dracula in 2013, when he played Lord Godalming.

