Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 21:35

Irish language film on Oscar shortlist

Coming of age drama An Cailín Ciúin is one of 15 moves on the shortlist in the best international film category
Irish language film on Oscar shortlist

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

An Irish language film has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the best international film category.

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) is one of 15 movies that were shortlisted in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The final list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced in January.

Based on Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, the film, directed by Colm Bairead, is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, it follows Cait (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

The film was funded through the Cine4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

It has grossed more than €1 million at the box-office in Ireland and the UK, becoming the most successful Irish-language film ever and has won a number of awards.

Mr Bairead and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, from Insceal, the production company behind the film, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that An Cailín Ciúin has been shortlisted by the Academy for best international feature film and we are particularly proud to be the first Irish-language film to have achieved this.

“What a historic moment for Irish-language cinema.”



More in this section

Joe Lycett responds to reports of past shows in Qatar after Beckham criticism Joe Lycett responds to reports of past shows in Qatar after Beckham criticism
Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam will not be part of new DC Universe Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam will not be part of new DC Universe
Primal Scream and Charlatans keyboardist Martin Duffy dies aged 55 Primal Scream and Charlatans keyboardist Martin Duffy dies aged 55
filmtg4screen irelandcolm bairéadcatherine clinchcleona ni chrualaoi
Patsy Kensit joins EastEnders as Lola Pearce’s ‘never before seen’ mother

Patsy Kensit joins EastEnders as Lola Pearce’s ‘never before seen’ mother

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more