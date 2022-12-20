Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 12:06

Carol Vorderman: Clarkson article didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it

The former Countdown host, who was one of the first high-profile figures to openly criticise Clarkson online, said his remarks ‘normalised hatred’.
Carol Vorderman: Clarkson article didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Carol Vorderman says Jeremy Clarkson’s newspaper column, in which he said he dreamt of seeing the Duchess of Sussex publicly humiliated, “didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it”.

The former Countdown host, who was one of the first high-profile figures to openly criticise Clarkson online, said his remarks “normalised hatred”.

Published in The Sun on Friday, the article has been condemned by celebrities and politicians, as well as the former Top Gear host’s daughter, Emily Clarkson.

In the piece, Clarkson wrote that he “hated” Meghan, adding that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

In her own newspaper column, written in The Daily Express on Tuesday, Vorderman said Clarkson’s comments were not acceptable “on any level”.

“After the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, I’d heard more than enough discussion about every tiny nuance,” she wrote.

“But Jeremy Clarkson’s take – that the duchess ought to be paraded naked and have excrement thrown at her – didn’t just cross the line, it obliterated it.

“Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it OK to write this stuff about any woman. It’s time we all called out violent hatred of any woman.

“Whatever our thoughts about the couple, and I’m not particularly interested, Clarkson’s words normalise hatred.”

Vorderman went on to praise Clarkson’s “wonderful” daughter for calling out her father’s behaviour, having previously retweeted a statement from Ms Clarkson.

Earlier, Vorderman revealed she herself had suffered abuse online following her initial tweet, in which she had shared a portion of the column, but said that the backlash was “like watching the last death throes of a dinosaur age”.

“Sad souls who are angry at new thought, at equality, at kindness,” she said.

“But this chapter has also brought the calm, normally silent, people together. We fight on.”

It comes as a group of more than 60 cross-party MPs wrote to the editor of The Sun, Victoria Newton, demanding that action be taken against Clarkson, and an apology be issued to Meghan.

More in this section

UK press watchdog receives more than 12,000 complaints over Clarkson article UK press watchdog receives more than 12,000 complaints over Clarkson article
Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to have further surgery following cancer treatment Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to have further surgery following cancer treatment
UK watchdog receives thousands of complaints over Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article UK watchdog receives thousands of complaints over Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article
the sunnetflixshowbizmeghanduchess of sussextop gearjeremy clarksoncarol vordermanclarksonemily clarksonvordermanvictoria newton
Primal Scream and Charlatans keyboardist Martin Duffy dies aged 55

Primal Scream and Charlatans keyboardist Martin Duffy dies aged 55

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more