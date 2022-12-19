Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 19:17

Shirley Watts, wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, dies aged 82

The pair met in 1961 and were married for 57 years before Charlie’s death in 2021.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Shirley Watts, wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, has died at the age of 82, her family has announced.

The pair met in 1961 and were happily married for 57 years before Charlie’s death in 2021.

A statement from the family, shared with the PA news agency, read: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts.

“Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.

“She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”

 

Born Shirley Ann Shepherd, Shirley studied sculpture at the Royal College of Art.

While there, she met Charlie, who was then a graphic designer and part-time jazz musician, and the couple married in 1964.

Four years later Shirley gave birth to their daughter, Seraphina, and they moved to Devon eventually where she ran a world-class Arabian stud farm.

Shirley went on to become highly respected as a breeder and show person in the International Arabian horse community.

Throughout her 57-year marriage to the Rolling Stones drummer, Shirley remained the love of his life and their love remained constant throughout the years.

Shirley was an accomplished sculptor and huge supporter of animal rescue.

Her death comes just less than 16 months after Charlie’s in August 2021.

