Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 16:25

Security guard becomes second to die after London concert crowd crush

Gabrielle Hutchinson (23) was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A security guard who was on duty during a concert in London has become the second woman to die of injuries sustained in a crowd crush at the venue.

Gabrielle Hutchinson (23) was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the O2 Brixton Academy last Thursday.

London police said Ms Hutchinson was working as security at the venue.

Brixton O2 Academy incident
Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake (James Manning/PA)

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The force said the three women critically injured in the crush were all in the foyer of the building.

A 21-year-old woman remains seriously ill in hospital.

