Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 15:03

Nearly one million vote for Snoop Dogg to run Twitter after he mimics Musk poll

The American rapper received an overwhelming number of ‘Yes’ votes on his poll.
Nearly one million vote for Snoop Dogg to run Twitter after he mimics Musk poll

By Lily Ford, PA

Snoop Dogg has put himself forward to run Twitter, accruing hundreds of thousands of votes in an online poll urging the American rapper to take over from Elon Musk.

The 51-year-old poked fun at Mr Musk after the SpaceX and Tesla boss, amid a tumultuous takeover of the social media platform, appeared to have been voted out of the role when he tweeted on Sunday night, along with the options Yes or No: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

More than 17.5 million people voted, 57.5 per cent of those choosing Yes, seemingly outing the billionaire of the top position – and allowing Snoop Dogg an opportunity to swoop in.

“Should I run Twitter ?” Snoop Dogg asked his followers early on Monday morning.

Within 10 hours of writing the tweet, he had already accumulated more than one million votes and an overwhelming “Yes” result of 81.8 per cent.

Mr Musk has not yet commented on whether he will definitively step down as head of Twitter.

There are 14 hours left on Snoop Dogg’s poll as the future of the site’s senior management remains unclear.

More in this section

Fleur East tops the leaderboard in opening Strictly final dance Fleur East tops the leaderboard in opening Strictly final dance
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final sees ratings fall Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final sees ratings fall
Katherine Jenkins says lost luggage means she cannot perform at Pope’s concert Katherine Jenkins says lost luggage means she cannot perform at Pope’s concert
twitterelon muskshowbiztechnologysnoop doggsnoopdogg
UK watchdog receives thousands of complaints over Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article

UK watchdog receives thousands of complaints over Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more