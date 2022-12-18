Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 08:53

Father of Britney Spears says he loves her and situation is terrible

Her father’s conservatorship ended after 13 years in November 2021 when a judge terminated the arrangement.
Father of Britney Spears says he loves her and situation is terrible

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The father of Britney Spears said the situation with his daughter has been “terrible” and he “still loves” her after their legal battle.

The 41-year-old singer had been fighting to end the complex legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008 which allowed her father Jamie to control her freedom and finances.

Her conservatorship ended after 13 years in November 2021 when a judge in Los Angeles terminated the arrangement – which is usually reserved for the very ill or old.

Jamie Spears told The Sun on Sunday: “I love my daughter with all my heart and soul.

“This situation between us is just terrible.”

In June this year, Spears married her long-time partner Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles at a ceremony which included high-profile celebrity guests including Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Spears wore a custom Versace off-the-shoulder wedding dress.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qExVlz3zb0k

In August, the pop star and Elton John collaborated on the track Hold Me Closer in her first new music for six years.

The track, which reached number three in the UK charts, mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976 also feature in the song.

John previously said he wanted the collaboration to “enlighten everybody” that Spears is “one of the great pop stars of the world”.

More in this section

Fleur East tops the leaderboard in opening Strictly final dance Fleur East tops the leaderboard in opening Strictly final dance
Florence Pugh set to star in film written and directed by ex-partner Zach Braff Florence Pugh set to star in film written and directed by ex-partner Zach Braff
Henry Cavill confirms involvement in creation of Warhammer Cinematic Universe Henry Cavill confirms involvement in creation of Warhammer Cinematic Universe
showbizmadonnabritney spearsselena gomezspearsparis hiltonjamie spearsdrew barrymorehold me closerdon’t go breaking my heart
Una Healy shares picture of 'false widow' spider she found crawling on her

Una Healy shares picture of 'false widow' spider she found crawling on her

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more