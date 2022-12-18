Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 08:03

Strictly Come Dancing: Hamza Yassin proves popularity with audiences of all ages

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter overcame his confidence issues to claim victory.
Strictly Come Dancing: Hamza Yassin proves popularity with audiences of all ages

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

CBeebies presenter Hamza Yassin has proven his popularity with BBC audiences both young and old, after being crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2022.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter has overcome confidence issues to take the coveted crown on the popular TV dancing competition.

He is best known as Ranger Hamza on the children’s television channel CBeebies, presenting the series Let’s Go For A Walk, about which he has also authored a book.

Predators screening
The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter was born in Sudan (PA)

Yassin has also appeared on a number of other BBC shows, including guest appearances on The One Show and Countryfile.

In 2021 he joined the BBC series Animal Park about the lives of keepers and animals at Longleat Safari Park.

Aside from his work with the BBC, he has also presented several documentaries for Channel 4, including Scotland: Escape To The Wilderness.

The four-part Channel 4 series saw him take four celebrities; Martin Clunes, Baroness Warsi, Ben Miller and Richard Coles, to wild locations around Scotland, showing them the local wildlife.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Throughout the latest series of Strictly he became a firm favourite with the public and judges (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Sudan-born Yassin moved to the UK aged eight and was diagnosed with dyslexia as a teenager, which he said meant he could visualise in 3D where he needs to be on the dancefloor during his routines.

He obtained a degree in Zoology with Conservation from Bangor University and a Masters in Biological Photography and Imaging from the University of Nottingham before getting into broadcasting.

Throughout the latest series of Strictly he became a firm favourite with the public and judges, topping the leaderboard multiple times with professional partner Jowita Przystal.

Yassin previously said that the effort required for the high intensity dance routines was similar to his extreme wildlife filming in remote locations.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Yassin revealed that he had lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition, thanks to the nine-hour training sessions with Przystal (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“The similarities are the amount of effort that we’re putting in, we’re putting more time and effort in the dances,” he said.

“And it’s exactly the same when it comes to wildlife. Most of the time when it comes to wildlife it’s sunrise-to-sunset and if you’re up near the poles at the right time of the year, it can be a long day for you at that particular time.”

He also revealed that he had lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition, thanks to the nine-hour training sessions with Przystal.

More in this section

Una Healy shares picture of 'false widow' spider she found crawling on her Una Healy shares picture of 'false widow' spider she found crawling on her
Katherine Jenkins says lost luggage means she cannot perform at Pope’s concert Katherine Jenkins says lost luggage means she cannot perform at Pope’s concert
Spice Girl Emma Bunton cancels performances due to illness Spice Girl Emma Bunton cancels performances due to illness
bbcukshowbizstrictly come dancingstrictlyhamza yassinjowita przystalyassin
Fleur East tops the leaderboard in opening Strictly final dance

Fleur East tops the leaderboard in opening Strictly final dance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more