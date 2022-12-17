Una Healy shares picture of 'false widow' spider she found crawling on her

James Cox

Una Healy has warned her fans to "beware of the false widow" after she found a huge spider crawling on her.

She shared a picture of the spider, which appeared as she was relaxing on the couch with her children.

Alongside a picture on Instagram, the Saturdays star wrote: "I’m going to have serious nightmares about spiders now. I was literally just here with Tadhg and Tadhg can confirm it.

“All I could see in my peripheral vision was this thing going across.

“I flicked it onto that blanket there and I scooped it up, brought it outside. I didn’t touch it but I happened to have a little thing to put it in.

“I took that picture of it and people are seeing it’s a false widow. We were googling images. Some people said it was a lucky spider - it wasn’t lucky for me! Lucky it didn’t bite me.

“I’m just terrified now that there is a few of them in the house. I’m terrified of spiders anyway, especially ones like that that can bite you and hurt you.

“Beware of the false widow. They’re in Thurles.”

She said she spent the rest of the evening looking for more spiders in her house.