Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 16:52

Tom Hanks supported by family while promoting latest film in London

The actor stars in the title role in upcoming movie A Man Called Otto.
Tom Hanks supported by family while promoting latest film in London

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Tom Hanks has stepped out in London with his family by his side to celebrate his latest film.

The 66-year-old actor stars in the title role in upcoming movie A Man Called Otto.

Hanks was joined by his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, and his son Truman Hanks at a photo call for the film at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Friday.

A Man Called Otto photocall – London
Tom Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson, during a photocall for A Man Called Otto at the Corinthia Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)

The Forest Gump actor donned a smart black velvet jacket overtop a dark shirt and jumper for the event.

Wilson, 66, who is a producer on the film, also opted for a dark outfit. She worse a black high-neck jumper and a leather midi-skit paired with a black studded belt and eye-catching silver heels.

The couple were accompanied by one of their two children Truman, 26, who looked relaxed in a dark grey suit.

The pair also share son Chet Hanks in addition to Hanks’ two children from his marriage to the late actress Samantha Lewes, Colin and Elizabeth.

A Man Called Otto, which is set for release early next year, is based on the best-selling novel by Fredrik Backman, A Man Called Ove.

A Man Called Otto photocall – London
Tom Hanks with his son, Truman Hanks, during a photocall for upcoming film A Man Called Otto (Ian West/PA)

The film follows Otto Anderson – played by Hanks – a disgruntled man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife.

Just as Otto is ready to end it all, his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, played by Mariana Trevino.

After Marisol challenges Otto to see life differently, the pair form an unlikely friendship that ultimately transforms Otto’s life.

Mexican actress Trevino, 45, was also in attendance at the photo call, alongside director Marc Foster, producer Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro and executive producer Renee Wolfe.

A Man Called Otto is set for release on January 6th.

More in this section

Angelina Jolie to give up role as United Nations special envoy for refugees Angelina Jolie to give up role as United Nations special envoy for refugees
Rolling Stones announce immersive virtual concert Rolling Stones announce immersive virtual concert
Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time
showbizrita wilsontom hanksa man called ottoottoa man called ovemariana trevinotruman hanks
Henry Cavill confirms involvement in creation of Warhammer Cinematic Universe

Henry Cavill confirms involvement in creation of Warhammer Cinematic Universe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more