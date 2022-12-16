Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 10:23

Florence Pugh set to star in film written and directed by ex-partner Zach Braff

The official trailer for A Good Person, a Sky Original film, was released on Thursday.
Florence Pugh set to star in film written and directed by ex-partner Zach Braff

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Florence Pugh is set to star across from acting legend Morgan Freeman in a new film written and directed by her former partner Zach Braff.

The official trailer for A Good Person, a Sky Original film, was released on Thursday.

The film follows Allison (Pugh), a young woman whose world falls apart when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, whilst in recovery for an opioid addiction and unresolved grief.

She forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law, Daniel (Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)


Pugh previously said that she would be working on a project with Braff, following their split earlier this year.

She told Radio 4’s This Cultural Life that Braff had taught her how to navigate the world of fame and gossip columns.

A Good Person is produced by both Braff and Pugh, as well as Killer Films and Elevation Films.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram on Thursday, Pugh said she was “so proud” of the project and grateful to those who had ” jumped on board this crazy journey with us”.

“Here she is. First trailer to ‘A Good Person is FINALLY HERE,” she wrote.

“This is the first time I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege of watching how the art is made from the very beginning to the very end.

“I am so proud of this creation, I’m so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us.”

Braff also shared the trailer on his own social media.

The film is scheduled for release in UK cinemas in March 2023 ahead of launching on Sky Cinema in April 2023.

More in this section

Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time
‘Palace briefed negative stories about Harry and Meghan to help other royals’ ‘Palace briefed negative stories about Harry and Meghan to help other royals’
Taylor Swift celebrates 33rd birthday back in the recording studio Taylor Swift celebrates 33rd birthday back in the recording studio
showbizflorence pughmorgan freemanzach braffpugha good person
Rolling Stones announce immersive virtual concert

Rolling Stones announce immersive virtual concert

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more