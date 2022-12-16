Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 10:54

Stars of Babylon bring Golden Age Hollywood glamour to LA premiere

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva all looked suave and sophisticated on the red carpet at the event on Thursday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The stars of upcoming film Babylon brought a splash of Golden Age Hollywood glamour to the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva looked suave and sophisticated on the red carpet at the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday.

Global Premiere of “Babylon”
The Australian actress wore a hooded black halter gown, which wrapped around the back of her neck, complete with a feather trimmed train (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film tells the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers who seek to find their fortunes on the roaring 1920s Hollywood scene.

Billed as a tale of “decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess”, it stars Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, Pitt as Jack Conrad, and Calva as Manny Torres.

Global Premiere of “Babylon”
Pitt opted for a simple black suit with an open white shirt for the event (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The Australian actress wore a hooded black halter gown, which wrapped around the back of her neck, complete with a feather trimmed train.

Calva wore an era-appropriate blue pinstripe three-piece suit, with a white shirt and tie, accessorising with a large pink flower.

Global Premiere of “Babylon”
Diego Calva poses at the premiere of Babylon (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Pitt opted for a simple black suit with an open white shirt.

The all-star cast also includes Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving and Max Minghella.

Global Premiere of “Babylon”
Olivia Wilde at the LA premiere of Babylon (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Wilde wore an elegant black blazer and matching flower, with a translucent black dress with ruffled hem.

The film, directed by Damien Chazelle, is due for release in Irish theatres on January 6th, 2023.

Latest

