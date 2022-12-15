Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 21:20

Rolling Stones announce immersive virtual concert

The event will take place online to celebrate the release of GRRR! Live
Rolling Stones announce immersive virtual concert

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

The Rolling Stones have announced an upcoming immersive virtual concert.

The event, which will take place online next year to celebrate the release of GRRR! Live, features a performance recorded on the band’s 50 & Counting Tour in 2012.

Despite being recorded a decade ago, the concert has not been available to fans since it originally aired on pay-per-view.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will all feature in the show, alongside the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts due to it being filmed prior to his death in 2021.

The show, which was recorded on the Stones’ 50th anniversary tour, also features guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen, The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, Mick Taylor, Gary Clark Jr and John Mayer.

The event will take place online in February on RollingStonesNewark.com using live streaming technology from interactive video company Kiswe.

The concert features some of the band’s biggest hits, including It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

Using the streaming technology, fans from across the world will be able to interact during the concert.

Fans will be given the opportunity to upload short video selfies of themselves to celebrate the band, the performances, see themselves on the screen and be seen by others across the globe, alongside the performance.

The event will take place on February 2nd at 8pm Irish time, with tickets on sale from December 15th.

