Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 06:54

Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at the age of 85

Badalamenti won a Grammy award in 1990 for the evocative soundtrack, and worked closely with the popular series’ director David Lynch.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

US composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for scoring Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 85, his family has confirmed.

He died on Sunday of natural causes, surrounded by family members.

Badalamenti also wrote the soundtrack to Lynch’s 1986 American neo-noir mystery thriller Blue Velvet and 2001’s Mulholland Drive.

Venice Film Festival
The Twin Peaks soundtrack won him the 1990 Grammy award for best pop instrumental performance.

He was later awarded the lifetime achievement award from the World Soundtrack Awards as well as the Henry Mancini award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

“The family of Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for his work with director David Lynch confirms that the composer, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on December 11th 2022 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family,” the family statement read.

“The family appreciates their privacy at this time.”

