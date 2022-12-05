Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 06:33

Keke Palmer reveals pregnancy during Saturday Night Live monologue

The US actress described the news as ‘the biggest blessing’.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Keke Palmer has announced she is pregnant with her first child by dramatically unveiling her baby bump during a monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The Hustlers and Nope actress, 29, was hosting the US comedy sketch show for the time when she paused to address “rumours” circulating on the internet.

She said: “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant’ and I want to set the record straight – I am.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmDiXPkG2w

Palmer ripped open her blazer to reveal her bare bump, prompting cheers and applause from the studio audience.

Jokingly, she added: “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on.

“People kept coming up to me, ‘congratulations’, and I’m like, ‘shh, can you all stop? I have got a liquor sponsorship on the line.”

Palmer described her pregnancy as “the biggest blessing” adding: “Guys, I am going to be a mum.”

The actress, originally from Robbins, Illinois, is reportedly in a relationship with actor Darius Jackson.

In December 2020 she posted on social media for the first time about having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The hormonal disorder affects how a woman’s ovaries work and often causes irregular periods, enlarged ovaries, and can make getting pregnant more difficult.

