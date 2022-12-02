Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 11:05

Jon Batiste performs at US president Joe Biden’s first state dinner

The event included appearances from other famous faces including Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Garner and Anna Wintour.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste gave a rousing performance at US president Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner.

The event, which included appearances from other famous faces including Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Garner and Anna Wintour, took place on Thursday.

Batiste attended the event with his wife wife Suleika Jaouad, as well as members of his family (Susan Walsh/AP)

French president Emmanuel Macron was honoured at the event, which also aimed to highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France.

Batiste, 36, attended the event with his wife wife Suleika Jaouad, as well as members of his family.

Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose (Susan Walsh/AP)

Earlier this year he won five Grammy Awards at the 64th annual ceremony, including the top prize of best album for We Are.

Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden, whose office oversaw dinner preparations, previously said the White House was “thrilled” to have Batiste perform.

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert (Susan Walsh/AP)

“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” she said.

“We’re thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration.”

Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour was accompanied by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann (Susan Walsh/AP)

Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, leaving the broadcast after a seven-year run.

Colbert also attended the dinner with his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert, as did Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive for the State Dinner (Susan Walsh/AP)

Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour was accompanied by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, while other famous faces included Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose.

Fellow US actress Jennifer Garner attended the event with her daughter Violet Affleck, who she shares with Ben Affleck.

Actress Jennifer Garner arrives with her daughter Violet Affleck at the White House (Susan Walsh/AP)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus also attended the dinner with her own son, actor Charlie Hall.

