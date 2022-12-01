Cocaine Bear: Drug-addled black bear goes on vicious rampage in new trailer

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A drug-addled black bear goes on a vicious rampage in the new trailer for Cocaine Bear.

Directed by US actress Elizabeth Banks, the story is loosely based on the events of an 1985 drug-smuggling operation that went wrong.

The official trailer shows officials sent into the forest to retrieve drugs that were thrown out of an aeroplane but were found and ingested by the animal.

In subsequent violent scenes, the bear is shown to going berserk, chasing people up trees and down highways.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

It also features Ray Liotta and was one of the actor’s last on-screen appearances before his death earlier this year.

The film is due for release on February 24th, 2023.