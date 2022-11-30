Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 16:20

Rod Stewart loses second brother in space of two months

The veteran rocker said his sibling Bob has joined Don ‘on the great football pitch in the sky’.
Rod Stewart loses second brother in space of two months

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sir Rod Stewart has announced the death of his brother Bob, two months after the loss of his other brother, Don.

The 77-year-old singer paid tribute on Instagram, sharing an image of a candle and the message “Rest in peace”.

He wrote: “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.

“I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’.”

His post prompted a wave of messages from fans who sent their condolences.

It comes after Stewart announced the death of Don in September.

He wrote: “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.”

Stewart, the youngest of five children, also has two sisters – Peggy and Mary.

The veteran rocker recently revealed he has been supporting a family of seven Ukrainian refugees by renting them a home and paying their bills.

Stewart broke his usual stance of not discussing his charitable work, saying he wanted to inspire others to help those from the war-torn country.

More in this section

Channel 4 boss: Jordan Gray’s sketch was ‘beautiful moment of trans expression’ Channel 4 boss: Jordan Gray’s sketch was ‘beautiful moment of trans expression’
Meghan Markle stopped watching Real Housewives when her life had its own ‘drama’ Meghan Markle stopped watching Real Housewives when her life had its own ‘drama’
Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards
showbizstewartrod stewartbrothers
Richard Curtis: Lack of diversity in Love Actually makes me feel a bit stupid

Richard Curtis: Lack of diversity in Love Actually makes me feel a bit stupid

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more