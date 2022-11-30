Rod Stewart loses second brother in space of two months

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sir Rod Stewart has announced the death of his brother Bob, two months after the loss of his other brother, Don.

The 77-year-old singer paid tribute on Instagram, sharing an image of a candle and the message “Rest in peace”.

He wrote: “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.

“I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’.”

His post prompted a wave of messages from fans who sent their condolences.

It comes after Stewart announced the death of Don in September.

He wrote: “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.”

Stewart, the youngest of five children, also has two sisters – Peggy and Mary.

The veteran rocker recently revealed he has been supporting a family of seven Ukrainian refugees by renting them a home and paying their bills.

Stewart broke his usual stance of not discussing his charitable work, saying he wanted to inspire others to help those from the war-torn country.