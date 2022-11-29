Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 07:19

Tilda Swinton presented with award in recognition of advocacy of film heritage

The actress, who considers herself to be Scottish, was presented with the award at a ceremony in Glasgow on Monday.
Tilda Swinton presented with award in recognition of advocacy of film heritage

By Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland

Actress Tilda Swinton said it was a “profound honour” to be presented with a prestigious award for her advocacy of film heritage at a ceremony in Glasgow on Monday.

The International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) presented its annual award to Swinton at a ceremony in the National Library of Scotland at Kelvin Hall.

FIAF is a global organisation dedicated to the preservation of moving image heritage.

She was recognised for her work on the preservation and promotion of archive film, film history and women’s role in it and the importance of film archives worldwide.

Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton accepts the annual FIAF award at a ceremony in Glasgow (Neil Hanna/PA)

“To be recognised by FIAF, a body whose work I admire so much, is a profound honour,” Swinton said.

“The diligence with which they bend our attention to the essential foundation to world culture laid by our cinema legacy is something for which I am sincerely grateful,” she said.

“It has long been my view that cinema is our chance: I believe that, in opening our eyes to a wide, wild screen, it has the capacity to transform our hearts and our minds, our sense of belonging and our capacity to feel compassion for humanity.

“In protecting and elevating the roots of our film culture FIAF encourages our fellowship and faith and very probably our ability to visualise a cinema of the future.

“I am beyond proud to have any opportunity to reflect and champion their work and if accepting this honour can help in any way, I am in, with bells on.”

 

FIAF president Frederic Maire said Swinton was one of the most important personalities in contemporary cinema.

“Over the years, she has advocated for the preservation and enhancement of film heritage, including publicly supporting the work of film archives, and promoting restored films,” he said.

“By accepting this award, Swinton honours the international moving image archive community.”

National Librarian and chief executive of the National Library of Scotland, Amina Shah said: “We were delighted to host this award ceremony in recognition of Tilda Swinton’s achievements.

“As the home of Scotland’s moving image archive, we place great value in the preservation and promotion of our film and documentary heritage.

“Despite her illustrious career in cinema, Tilda Swinton has made time to pursue advocacy work. This award is much deserved and we offer huge congratulations.”

More in this section

I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents
Kim Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga relationship after recent ad campaign Kim Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga relationship after recent ad campaign
Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join last Celebrity Juice episode Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton to join last Celebrity Juice episode
scotlandshowbizglasgowtilda swintonswintoninternational federation of film archiveskelvin hall
Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards

Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards to receive special honours at Mobo Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more