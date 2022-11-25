Follow the yellow brick road: Late Late Toy Show gets underway

It's that time again: The Late Late Toy Show is back, and this year it's all about following the yellow brick road.

The theme for RTÉ's highly-anticipated showpiece programme is classic film The Wizard of Oz (and the novel that preceded it, written by Frank L Baum).

A quick look behind the scenes of Oz 🦁#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/WziVpM6Adt — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

RTÉ have teased a few details in the run-up to Friday's programme — "escapism, love, courage, friendship and unity" will run through tonight's proceedings.

The Toy Show is famous for surprise appearances from special guests. Last year, it was Ed Sheeran, with singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy showing up in 2020. It's anyone's guess who might appear tonight.

Prior to the big event, host Ryan Tubridy said he couldn't remember the last time he was so excited for a Toy Show.

"It is the thing that is close to the hearts of everyone who will be watching. Every age group, every generation, people will know from every walk of life where exactly we are going when we see the set up on Friday night.

"I promised we will be going home. I promised we will be talking more about Christmas, I promised we will get back to basics and when people see that opening, people will know exactly what I am talking about.

"Wherever they are, this is for them, they deserve it. I look forward to everyone’s company immensely."

Ryan Tubridy with performers Deborah Addeji (7) from Navan and Louis Hanna (5) from Artane as this year’s Toy Show theme is revealed as The Wizard Of Oz. Photo: Andres Poveda

RTÉ said this year’s Toy Show will see a huge cast with more than 200 young performers and talented toy testers taking part. The children hail from all over Ireland with the youngest aged just four years old.

The first Late Late Toy Show was in 1975, when it was a half-hour segment presented by Gay Byrne to help parents stumped as to what to buy their kids for Christmas.

It has grown and grown and is now one of the biggest dates in Irish broadcasting, with 1.8 million tuning in live in 2021 – a staggering 81 per cent of people watching at the time, and a big jump even over 2020, when 1.5 million people, or 59 per cent of the available audience, tuned in live.