Jennifer Lopez announces 2023 album called This Is Me…Now

This Is Me…Then which featured hit song Jenny From The Block came out 20 years ago on November 25 2002.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jennifer Lopez has announced that her album This Is Me…Now will be released in 2023.

The last album the 53-year-old pop megastar wrote and produced was This Is Me…Then, which featured hit song Jenny From The Block.

That album came out on November 25th, 2002, and Friday marks its 20th anniversary.

The announcement for the new album says it “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades”.

 

It adds: “An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all.”

This Is Me…Now will also explore her “tough childhood” in The Bronx, a borough of New York City, and her “unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on”.

“This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It’s about hope, faith and true love never dying,” the announcement also said.

Ben Affleck married Lopez in July 2022 (Matt Crossick/PA)

In November 2002, Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged and planned to tie the knot in September 2003 before the wedding was postponed.

The Hollywood stars called off their engagement in January 2004.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez were eventually married in July 2022 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

On Instagram, Lopez teased a list of title tracks for her latest album including This Is Me … Now, To Be Yours, Mad In Love, Midnight Trip To Vegas and Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Lopez’s last album A.K.A came out in 2014 and she has since then released singles and made the film soundtrack Marry Me in 2022.

She has had four number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and two number one albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

