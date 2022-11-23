Bella Hadid named as British GQ's most stylish person on the planet

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Bella Hadid has been announced as British GQ’s most stylish person on the planet for 2023.

The 26-year-old supermodel was “commended for her ability to make menswear, womenswear, smartwear and even wavywear work”, the men’s style and fashion magazine said.

British GQ said their “favourite version” of Hadid was her Menswear Bella, Prada loafers, Big denim jackets and LSD fur trappers which is “wavy, classic, and uncomplicated all at once”.

“Hadid does menswear better than most men – and she can still wear everything and anything else,” it also said.

Hadid’s mother is Yolanda Hadid, who starred in American reality television show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, while her father Mohamed Hadid is a property developer.

Dua Lipa at the Brit Awards in 2021 (PA)

Hadid has modelled for high-fashion brands including Bulgari, Dior and Versace.

Her sister Gigi Hadid is also a model, and director of the clothing line Guest In Residence.

Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Corrin, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Yasmin Finney, Adam Sandler, Elliot Page, Dua Lipa and Chris Pine also feature unranked on GQ’s most stylish people list.

Styles (28) who teamed up with Italian fashion house Gucci for a new campaign showcasing his “dream wardrobe” in November, was praised by GQ for having a “rare and enviable ability to make even the most outlandish outfit look cool”.

Meanwhile, Finney, who recently starred in the hit LGBTQ+ drama series Heartstopper, was said to have a “decade-blending young and confident wardrobe that merges the '70s and Y2K”.

The 19-year-old, who will star in the upcoming Doctor Who series in 2023, was recently on a cover of British Vogue.

Dua Lipa was said to have the “girl-next-door attitude, all while dripping in Versace and vintage Dior”.