Nicole Kidman to be honoured with AFI lifetime achievement award

The Oscar-winning actress will be the 49th recipient of the award, and is the first Australian actor to receive the accolade.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Nicole Kidman will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the American Film Institute (AFI).

The Oscar-winning actress will be the 49th recipient of the award, which is the AFI’s highest honour for a career in film.

She is the first Australian actor to receive the accolade, and joins a star-studded roster of previous recipients including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro.

The Oscar-winning actress will be the 49th recipient of the award, and is the first Australian actor to receive the accolade

Kidman will be presented with the award at a Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on June 10th next year.

“Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees.

“She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honoured to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.”

Along with her husband, Keith Urban, Kidman has helped raise millions over the years for the Stanford Women's Cancer Programme

Kidman has been nominated for Academy Awards five times, winning the best actress Oscar in 2003 for her performance in The Hours.

She has won a Bafta Award, two Emmys and six Golden Globes and in 2017 was honoured with 70th Anniversary prize at the Cannes Film Festival – becoming one of only eight people to ever receive this honour.

Aside from her distinguished acting career, Kidman has served as Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women for nearly two decades and, along with her husband, Keith Urban, has helped raise millions over the years for the Stanford Women’s Cancer Programme.

