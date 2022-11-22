Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 10:27

Jay Leno released from hospital after being treated for serious burns

The former host of The Tonight Show was said to be ‘looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family’
Jay Leno released from hospital after being treated for serious burns

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jay Leno has been released from hospital and is “looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family” after being treated for serious burns sustained in a recent petrol fire accident.

The former host of The Tonight Show was said to be thankful for the care he had received following the incident and “very appreciative of all the well wishes”.

The incident reportedly took place while Leno was working underneath a car in Burbank, California, last week.

The comedian suffered “deep second-degree” and possibly third-degree burns.

But Dr Peter Grossman said he was “pleased with Jay’s progress” and “optimistic” that Leno would make a full recovery.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” read a statement from the Grossman Burn Centre, shared with US media.

Writers Guild Strike – Los Angeles
The former host of The Tonight Show was said to be ‘looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family’ (Ian West/PA)

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

The centre also shared a picture of Leno with several hospital staff, which showed visible burn scars on his face, neck and hand.

He previously said he was “okay”, but in recovery after the incident.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The US presenter and comedian took over NBC’s Tonight when long-time host Johnny Carson retired in 1992, and returned for another stint from 2010 to 2014, before handing over the reins to current host Jimmy Fallon.

Leno (72) turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, Jay Leno’s Garage, and now hosts a revival of the game show You Bet Your Life.

More in this section

Prince Harry thanks Elton John for his friendship with his mother Prince Harry thanks Elton John for his friendship with his mother
Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks 'just how I imagined' Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks 'just how I imagined'
Corrie star Sue Cleaver hadn’t planned on discussing adoption on I’m A Celebrity Corrie star Sue Cleaver hadn’t planned on discussing adoption on I’m A Celebrity
californiashowbizjimmy fallonthe tonight showburbanklenojay lenojohnny carsonpeter grossman
Matt Hancock discusses his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity for first time

Matt Hancock discusses his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity for first time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more