Jay Leno released from hospital after being treated for serious burns

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jay Leno has been released from hospital and is “looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family” after being treated for serious burns sustained in a recent petrol fire accident.

The former host of The Tonight Show was said to be thankful for the care he had received following the incident and “very appreciative of all the well wishes”.

The incident reportedly took place while Leno was working underneath a car in Burbank, California, last week.

The comedian suffered “deep second-degree” and possibly third-degree burns.

But Dr Peter Grossman said he was “pleased with Jay’s progress” and “optimistic” that Leno would make a full recovery.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” read a statement from the Grossman Burn Centre, shared with US media.

The former host of The Tonight Show was said to be ‘looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family’ (Ian West/PA)

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

The centre also shared a picture of Leno with several hospital staff, which showed visible burn scars on his face, neck and hand.

He previously said he was “okay”, but in recovery after the incident.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The US presenter and comedian took over NBC’s Tonight when long-time host Johnny Carson retired in 1992, and returned for another stint from 2010 to 2014, before handing over the reins to current host Jimmy Fallon.

Leno (72) turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, Jay Leno’s Garage, and now hosts a revival of the game show You Bet Your Life.