Prince Harry thanks Elton John for his friendship with his mother

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Britain's Prince Harry thanked Sir Elton John for “being the friend you were to my mum” in a video message released as the singer performed his final tour date in North America.

The 75-year-old musical megastar played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, in a show that included pyrotechnics, spectacular visuals and a surprise guest appearance from Dua Lipa.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, was also livestreamed by Disney+ as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Before the concert started, he received pre-recorded video messages, broadcast on the streaming giant’s show, from US president Joe Biden, fellow musicians and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in September (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meghan said: “We just wanted to say congratulations (Sir Elton) and that we are just so proud of you.

“We are so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Harry added: “Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend that you were to my mum.

“Thank you for being our friend and thank you for being (a friend) to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that, but we love you, and congratulations on an incredible career.”

Diana, Princess of Wales, the mother of Harry and the Prince of Wales, died after a car crash in 1997.

John performed at Diana’s funeral and the lyrics to his hit song Candle In The Wind were adapted to reflect her life.

David Beckham also appeared in a pre-recorded message, saying: “What an incredible, incredible career. We are so proud we can call you our friend and the godfather of our children.”

His wife Victoria Beckham added: “We love you so much. I’m sure tonight will be a super emotional night.”

Biden, who appeared with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, said: “Your advocacy has literally saved millions of lives.

“On behalf of the American people, thank you for moving the soul of our nation, thank you.”

Stars like Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Bette Midler, Lionel Richie, Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Killers, Ed Sheeran and Joni Mitchell also paid tribute to John.

During his show he himself paid tribute to the many musicians with whom he has collaborated during his career, saying they “inspired me to play better”.

He told the crowds in LA that “without America, I wouldn’t be here” after he performed at multiple venues around the US and Canada.

John took to the stage wearing a bejewelled suit jacket with large glittery lapels and launched into his first songs of the evening, Bennie And The Jets and Philadelphia Freedom.

“Tonight is a very special night,” he told crowds at the 56,000-seat arena.

“We are creating history tonight, with the first ever global livestream. I’m so glad to see you, Dodger Stadium.”

Throughout the evening he played an array of hits, including Tiny Dancer, Rocketman, I’m Still Standing and Candle In The Wind.

John dedicated his performance of Border Song to the “lasting genius and legacy” of Aretha Franklin, saying the US singer’s cover of the track had helped launch his stateside career.

As well as British superstar Dua Lipa, he also took US singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and English singer Kiki Dee on stage to duet with him.

He and Carlile duetted on Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, which Sir Elton dedicated to late members of his band.

John ended the main set with hit track Saturday Night’s Alright, which concluded with fireworks and confetti cannons.

Ahead of his closing number, John told the crowd: “Without America, I wouldn’t be here.”

John's show at the stadium on Thursday was his first return to the venue in almost five decades, having last performed there in 1975.

With his LA shows concluded, John will next visit Australia and New Zealand before embarking on European tour dates.