Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 21:28

Ellen Pompeo thanks fans for love and support ahead of Grey’s Anatomy departure

The actress has played Dr Meredith Grey in the hit US medical drama throughout 19 seasons.
Ellen Pompeo thanks fans for love and support ahead of Grey’s Anatomy departure

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ellen Pompeo has thanked fans for their love and support as she confirmed her departure from Grey’s Anatomy after 19 seasons on the hit US medical drama.

The actress, who plays Dr Meredith Grey, said she was “eternally grateful and humbled” by the support for the role, and hinted she might make appearances in future episodes.

Pompeo was part of the original line-up of Grey’s Anatomy, alongside Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh, when the show first aired in 2005.


In an emotional post on Thursday, she thanked fans for making the “ride so fun and iconic”.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey and the show for 19 seasons!” she wrote.

“Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!

“I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.

LA Premiere of “Disenchanted”
Pompeo was part of the original line-up of Grey’s Anatomy, alongside Patrick Dempsey, when the show first aired in 2005 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE.”

Grey’s Anatomy focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings at the Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships.

The series is the longest-running scripted primetime show currently airing on US network ABC, and the longest scripted primetime series carried by ABC, with Pompeo starring in over 400 episodes.

The series revolved around her character, Dr Meredith Grey, until halfway through its 19th season, after which it shifted to a more ensemble format.

More in this section

I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide jets to Australia amid outrage I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide jets to Australia amid outrage
Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming
Olly Murs reads emotional passage Caroline Flack wrote about him before death Olly Murs reads emotional passage Caroline Flack wrote about him before death
pompeoshowbizabcsandra ohellen pompeogrey's anatomypatrick dempseygrey sloan memorial hospitalmeredith grey
Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary

Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more