Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 17:07

Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to mother after announcing her death on social media

The veteran broadcaster said his mother would be ‘reunited’ with his father.
Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to mother after announcing her death on social media

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

GB News broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute to his mother on social media saying he will “miss her so much” after announcing her death.

The veteran news presenter, 62, shared a picture of his “beautiful” mother Josie on Instagram, who was standing in a doorway joyfully waving to the camera.

In the post to his more than 750,000 followers, Holmes captioned it: “My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She’s at last reunited with Daddy now.

“That is our only consolation. We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy.”

A number of famous faces took to the social media platform to send their commiserations to Holmes, including veteran BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards who sent his “love and sympathy” and Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid who wrote: “I’m so sorry. Sending love.”

Reality TV star Katie Price also sent her love, alongside novelist Sir Salman Rushdie’s daughter-in-law Natalie Rushdie, who commented: “Oh I am so very sorry. Sending you love and my deepest sympathies to you and your family.”

More in this section

Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary
Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming
Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding announces birth of second child Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding announces birth of second child
bbcshowbizgood morning britainsusanna reidhuw edwardseamonn holmeskatie priceholmesnatalie rushdie
I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide jets to Australia amid outrage

I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s partner and former aide jets to Australia amid outrage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more