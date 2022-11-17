Chris Kamara to explore apraxia of speech diagnosis in ITV documentary

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Chris Kamara is set to embark on a personal journey to gain further insight into his apraxia of speech diagnosis in a new documentary.

The presenter and former footballer (64) revealed he was suffering from the speech disorder alongside an existing thyroid issue earlier this year.

Kamara, who initially sparked concern in March after appearing to slur his words during an appearance on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, will give ITV1 viewers access to his life with apraxia of speech – a condition which sees sufferers struggle to pronounce words correctly and consistently.

Kamara left Sky Sports earlier this year after 24 years with the company (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chris Kamara: Lost For Words is expected to follow Kamara, who has been open about his struggle to accept his diagnosis, as he seeks advice from experts and meets others suffering from apraxia of speech.

Viewers will also be given an insight into the disciplined way Kamara manages his ongoing speech therapy.

Speaking about the project, the football pundit said: “This documentary is a very personal one for me.

“I am really keen to raise awareness about apraxia of speech and dyspraxia. Little is known about it which makes the diagnosis so much harder to navigate.

“Hopefully by sharing my story it will raise awareness and also help people who may also be living with this condition by showing them that there are ways to manage it and to still live a fulfilling life.”

Paula Thomas Gallie, commissioning editor of entertainment at ITV added: “We are privileged to have Chris share his own personal experience after his recent diagnosis of apraxia of speech.

“A relatively unknown condition, he will bravely open up about the difficulties he has faced and what the future holds for him in the hope to help others who have dealt with similar experiences.”

Kamara confirmed he was suffering from apraxia of speech on Twitter in March, writing: “Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish.

Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish. Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this! — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 19, 2022

“Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal.

“Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!”

The Ninja Warrior host has since been open about finding it difficult to watch himself on TV after the development of his condition, and recently said he now feels like a “fraud”.

When asked on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast how life was for him at the moment, Kamara said: “Strange in terms of I feel a fraud now in terms of broadcasting – I don’t bring to the table what I used to. So that’s hard.”

Chris Kamara: Lost For Words is coming soon to ITV1.