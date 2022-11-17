Neighbours to return to screens following soap’s cancellation

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Neighbours will return to screens just months after the Australian soap opera was cancelled.

The final episode of Neighbours aired on RTÉ in August after the soap failed to secure new funding since being dropped by British broadcaster Channel 5.

Despite its initial axing, the long-running show is now set for a revival by streaming site Amazon Freevee and production company Fremantle, with a new series to begin filming in Australia next year.

New home, NEW Neighbours… and plenty of old ones too. 🏘️



That’s right! #Neighbours will return for a brand-new series in 2023 exclusively on @AmazonFreevee, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream for free! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TEhPL6ggdx — Neighbours (@neighbours) November 17, 2022

After seeing the ‘fanfare’ generated by the ending of the soap, Amazon Freevee and Freemantle have opted to continue the daily drama series with the likes of Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne returning to reprise their leading roles.

In a social media teaser clip announcing the news, Woodburne (66) is seen in character as Susan Kennedy excitedly informing some of the soap’s most recognisable characters, including Karl Kennedy, Toadie Rebecchi and Paul Robinson, of the news.

Neighbours first aired in 1985 and followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

After the finale, which featured a host of favourite characters returning to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street, a revitalised series will premiere for free exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US and the site will also stream thousands of Neighbours episodes from previous series.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Streaming and broadcast details for Irish viewers have yet to be announced. The soap aired on RTÉ twice daily since 2001 until its final episode last August.

Commenting on the news, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios, Lauren Anderson, said: “Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.

🚨 Breaking News from Erinsborough! 🚨



“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments.

“We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Along with the return of a number of recognisable on-screen characters, Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the new chapter of Neighbours and Andrew Thompson will also return as producer.

Production is set to commence in early 2023, with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.