Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 13:31

Sunak suggests Hancock’s I’m A Celeb appearance is not ‘noble’

When asked if Matt Hancock is denigrating politics, the British prime minister said: ‘I think politics at its best can and should be actually quite noble.’
Sunak suggests Hancock’s I’m A Celeb appearance is not ‘noble’

By Sophie Wingate, PA Political Corespondent, in Bali

Rishi Sunak appeared to suggest Matt Hancock’s foray into reality TV is not “noble” because the former UK health secretary is failing to prioritise his “constituents and our country”.

The British prime minister said he was “disappointed” when Mr Hancock signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! because politicians should be focused on tackling the issues facing the country.

Mr Sunak was asked if Mr Hancock’s appearance on the ITV show, where he has to participate in disgusting challenges, denigrates politics.

Matt Hancock, left, and Rishi Sunak arriving at No 10
Matt Hancock, left, and Rishi Sunak arriving at No 10 (PA)

“I think politics at its best can and should be actually quite noble,” he told reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Bali.

“You have to earn people’s respect, right. It is not given just because you are a politician…

“It is incumbent on all members of parliament to do the things that earn people’s respect and that’s serving your constituents really well, making a difference to them in surgeries.

“It is how you conduct yourself – everyone is going to do it in a slightly different way – but I think it’s important that we have our constituents and our country and the forefront of what we do when we go around our day-to-day lives.”

It was put to Mr Sunak that his former Cabinet colleague looks like he is asking the public to forgive him during his trials in the jungle.

Asked if Mr Hancock deserves their sympathy, Mr Sunak said: “I think the British public will make up their own mind.

“I was disappointed when he went on the show, as I said, and I thought the chief whip was right to suspend the whip from him.”

MPs should be focused on “debating and trying to solve” the many challenges the UK faces, Mr Sunak added.

Asked if he has tuned into the show, watched by millions each night, he said: “Sadly not, no, I’ve been busy. I’ve barely seen my children, or anyone else for that matter, over the last couple of weeks.”

More in this section

Jay Leno recovering after suffering ‘serious burns’ from gasoline fire Jay Leno recovering after suffering ‘serious burns’ from gasoline fire
Matt Hancock struggles during sixth consecutive I’m A Celebrity trial Matt Hancock struggles during sixth consecutive I’m A Celebrity trial
Stormzy troubled by way Jeremy Corbyn was ‘vilified’ during 2019 UK election Stormzy troubled by way Jeremy Corbyn was ‘vilified’ during 2019 UK election
politicscelebrityshowbizi'm a celebrity..get me out of hereitvrishi sunakmatt hancocki'm a celebsunak
Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith slap has ‘got to come up’ in show

Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel says Will Smith slap has ‘got to come up’ in show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more