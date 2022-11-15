It’s been getting tough: Tony Adams addresses Strictly departure

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Tony Adams has addressed his Strictly Come Dancing departure, revealing he has been suffering with a hamstring injury.

The departure of the former England footballer, 56, was announced during Sunday evening’s results show after he performed the jive to Land Of 1,000 Dances by Wilson Pickett on Saturday night.

Speaking alongside his professional partner Katya Jones on Strictly spin off show It Takes Two, Adams said: “It’s been getting tough the past couple of weeks.

From the Full Monty to their Halloween Quickstep, Tony and Katya have been a legendary #Strictly partnership that we'll never forget 👏@TonyAdams @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/tiat9ycG6M — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 13, 2022

“I had a bit of a hammy last week, and then I went out there and danced and then on Thursday I did a little bit of pointing my toe down, a bit of retraction.

“It’s not done in football, you don’t point your toes.”

He went on to explain: “They’re very professional, the BBC, the physio was first class, everything. They said, ‘look, it’s your decision Tone, do you want to go for it?’ and my wife said, ‘my mum is coming, you’ve got to dance’.”

Speaking about his final performance, Adams said: “I wasn’t sure I was going to get through that to be completely honest with you.”

Despite being forced to withdraw from the competition, Adams remained positive, telling host Rylan Clark: “It’s been amazing mate.”

He added: “I came into the show with one message; to get the awareness of mental health and addiction out there.

“You know, 26 years ago, I should be dead.

“I didn’t want to be on the planet mate, and now I’m dancing on a show.”

Adams was forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing with an injury, saving Tyler West from the dance-off (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

After the live show, Adams found himself up against radio presenter and DJ Tyler West in the dreaded dance off.

However, on Sunday night’s show, co-host Tess Daly said: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance-off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

“This means there will be no dance-off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”

Praise came from head judge Shirley Ballas, who said: “Tony, from the very first moment you stepped foot on the floor with your tango, to the last moment and the last kick, you have given us 100% of your heart.

“You have grown week after week after week, you have become one of the nation’s favourite entertainers.

“On behalf of the judges, we’ve enjoyed watching every second, you are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the very best as you move forward.

“Please carry on dancing, carry on entertaining people, because you are a star. Well done.”

The remaining eight couples will next take to the dancefloor at Blackpool Tower on November 19 at 7.45pm, with the results show on November 20 at 7.20pm on BBC One.