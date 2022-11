By PA Reporters

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) proved to be another dazzling show with vibrant performances from global music stars and emotional speeches from the winners of the night.

Co-hosts and celebrity power couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi also kept the audience at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany entertained with their light-hearted banter and many outfit changes.

Here are a selection of the top moments from the ceremony:

Hosts Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift was the big winner of the night – taking home four of the top gongs (Ian West/PA)

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta on stage after winning the award for best collaboration (Ian West/PA)

Muse perform ahead of winning best rock (Ian West/PA)

Ava Max delivers a rendition of Million Dollar Baby (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy gave an emotional performance of his new track Firebabe (Ian West/PA)

Lewis Capaldi sang Forget Me as he took to the stage (Ian West/PA)

Kalush Orchestra had the audience involved as they performed their Eurovision-winning track Stefania (Ian West/PA)

Gayle gave an energetic performance of her viral hit Abcdefu where she jumped on a bed set up on the stage (Ian West/PA)

Tate McRae opted for her track She’s All I Wanna Be as she took to the stage (Ian West/PA)