Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 19:41

In Pictures: Taylor Swift dazzles on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards

Bebe Rexha and Maya Jama were also among those who posed for the cameras.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter in Dusseldorf, and Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Taylor Swift made an instant impression as she stepped on to the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The 32-year-old pop superstar, who went to number one in multiple countries last month with her latest album Midnights, arrived at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, wearing a black black bodysuit featuring a cut-out overlay dress.

The piece featured numerous green jewels and some fans on social media speculated it could be a cryptic reference to her recent album track Bejeweled.

Swift completed the outfit with a pair of matching black stilettos as she posed for the cameras ahead of the awards ceremony.

US pop singer Bebe Rexha wore a extravagant blue dress which erupted upwards like a flower, while TV presenter Maya Jama, who was recently announced as the new host of Love Island, arrived wearing a black ensemble featuring a train.

David Guetta and Ava Max posed together on the red carpet, and there were also appearances from David Hasselhoff and Muse.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Bebe Rexha (Ian West/PA)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
David Guetta and Ava Max (Ian West/PA)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Chris Wolstenholme, Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard of Muse (Ian West/PA)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
David Hasselhoff (Ian West/PA)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Co-hosts Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Ian West/PA)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Leomie Anderson (Ian West/PA)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Tate McRae (Ian West/PA)

The MTV EMAs 2022 will broadcast live on MTV.

