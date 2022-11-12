Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 19:03

Sam Ryder sings CBeebies Bedtime Story based on Cyndi Lauper tune

He is the latest famous name to take part in the series.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Eurovision star Sam Ryder will deliver a special sung CBeebies Bedtime Story about showing your “true colours” and being proud of who you are.

The British singer, 33, rose to fame after he came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s contest, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

He sings the story True Colours from the book written by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly and illustrated by Sarah Walsh, which is based on the hit 1986 song performed by Cyndi Lauper.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sam Ryder on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

In the accompanying video, Ryder stands in front of a rainbow flag and asks viewers: “Do you like my colourful jumper?

“We are all colourful inside and out. I am going to sing you tonight’s bedtime story.”

Ryder’s acapella version sees him sing: “You with the sad eyes / Don’t be discouraged, oh I realise / It’s hard to take courage.”

The broadcast on Sunday will coincide with World Kindness Day when people are asked to make the world a better place by “celebrating and promoting good deeds and pledging acts of kindness, either as individuals or as organisations”.

When the world went into lockdown in March 2020, Ryder, from Essex, began uploading covers to TikTok and caught the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He later signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group, and released his debut EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, in 2021.

He was selected to compete for the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest by the BBC and global music management company TaP Music, which counts Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.

His performance at the competition in Turin, Italy, in May won over the audience and topped the national jury vote with 283 points.

He will follow in the footsteps of Harry Styles, Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and British actor Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on daily at 6.50pm and on BBC iPlayer.

