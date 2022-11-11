Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 19:10

Taylor Swift knocked off top of album chart by Drake and 21 Savage

However, Swift’s track Anti-Hero remains atop the singles chart.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Taylor Swift has been knocked off the number one spot in the album chart by Drake and 21 Savage.

Her Loss, the first UK number one for 21 Savage, ended Swift’s two-week reign at the top of the charts.

However, Swift’s single Anti-Hero remains at the top of the chart, marking three consecutive weeks and giving her her longest-running chart-topper to date.

The track, which helped Swift break a number of chart records upon its release, surpasses her 2017 single Look What You Made Me Do, which managed two weeks at number one.

This is in part due to a new version of Anti-Hero featuring Bleachers, the band of her co-songwriter Jack Antonoff, being released this week.

21 Savage has previously enjoyed top 40 success with his 2019 album I Am Greater Than I Was and his 2020 project with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode II.

Her Loss also becomes Drake’s fifth UK chart-topper to date, and third in three years.

The Canadian rapper topped the chart with Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020) and Certified Lover Boy (2021).

