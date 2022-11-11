Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 11:01

Mariah Carey treated to early screening of The Crown series five by Netflix

The singer shared a picture of herself wearing a tiara and drinking a cup of tea on a sofa with her dogs.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has treated pop queen Mariah Carey to a special early screening of series five of The Crown at her home as a reward for being the show’s “ultimate superfan”.

The singer shared a picture of herself wearing a tiara and drinking a cup of tea on a sofa with her dogs ahead of the screening.

Carey also revealed that her song Emotions, released in 1991, features in the first episode of the new season.

Netflix’s hit royal drama returned to screens on Wednesday, with new cast members.

Imelda Staunton plays the late Queen with Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, while Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki play the then Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles and Diana.

“THE CROWN premiered last night and of course I had to have my own screening dahhlings!” Carey wrote on Twitter.

“Bonus fact: my song Emotions is in the first episode! ahhhh!! Thank you @netflix.”

Netflix tweeted: “Everyone knows how much @MariahCarey loves The Crown so we hooked up the ultimate superfan with a queen-calibre early screening of the Season 5 premiere inside of her home where she watched the first episode, which features her song Emotions!”

– Series five of The Crown is streaming now.

