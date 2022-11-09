Emily Ratajkowski attacks ‘craziness’ directed at Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Emily Ratajkowski has suggested Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde have been “put in boxes” as if they are “monsters or witches”.

The model and author voiced her support for the Hollywood stars as she explained how she has gained a sense of “deep forgiveness and empathy” towards other women in recent years.

Ratajkowski recently launched her writing career with the essay collection My Body and in March 2021 welcomed her first child, a son called Sylvester.

Emily Ratajkowski (Elle UK/Petros/PA)

Appearing on the cover of Elle UK’s December/January issue, she said: “I’m in a place where, from my life experiences, what feels affirming and makes sense is really believing and forgiving women.

“I remember, in the #MeToo movement, there was this ‘Believe Women’ slogan and it was really controversial.

“But that’s where I am. It’s driven me to a place of deep forgiveness and empathy with other women.

“In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches…

“There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it. I feel very protective.”

Emily Ratajkowski suggested Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde have been ‘put in boxes’ (Elle UK/Petros//PA)

Ratajkowski, who reportedly filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard this summer, has spoken publicly about how becoming a mother changed her outlook on life.

She said: “You sacrifice so much of your identity when you become a mother. And I feel like my life is just beginning.

“My 20s felt like how people describe their teenage years, where you’re like, ‘God, that was awkward and painful’.

“And as much as I did things that I love, I’m also just like, ‘Goodbye!’ Now, for the first time, I am enjoying the world more.

“And yet now I have this incredible responsibility of raising a child. But one thing I have decided is how I want Sly to think about women. I want him to have an example of a mom who is happy.”

The December/January issue of Elle UK is on sale from November 10th.